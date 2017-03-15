Next in line

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

While waiting in line at the Department of Vehicle Services for my new license plate, I heard the clerk call the next customer by shouting, “E-I-E-I-O.”

“Here!” answered the woman standing next to me in line. Curious, I asked if she was married to a farmer, or maybe taught preschool.

“Neither,” she replied. “My name is McDonald.”

