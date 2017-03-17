Norway plans to build world's 1st ship tunnel

(World Maritime News) The construction of the world’s first full-scale ship tunnel in Norway could begin as early as next year as the country’s Coastal Administration is in the finishing stages of the project’s feasibility study.

Stad Ship Tunnel is planned to span 1.7 kilometres in lenght, 37 metres in height and 26.5 metres in width, allowing ships the size of coastal steamers to navigate through.

The aim of the project is to allow ships to navigate more safely through Stadhavet Sea, which is the most exposed, most dangerous area along the coast of Norway.

Namely, the combination of wind, currents and waves around this part of the coastline make this section a particularly demanding part of the Norwegian coast.