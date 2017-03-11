Now it's new Democratic Party vs. American worker

The Democratic Party once produced presidents such as Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy. Major party leaders were fierce opponents of mass immigration because they recognized the negative impact it had on wages.

And America’s center-left party presented itself as a friend to American workers, fighting for their interests against corporate bosses.

But the Democratic Party of the past is not the Democratic Party of today. Indeed, one author and researcher suggests the current Democratic Party is more concerned with defending “international socialism” than American workers.

Trevor Loudon, who has researched communism and leftist movements for decades, exposes the change within the Democrats in his documentary “The Enemies Within.” He argues the current Democrat leadership team of chairman Tom Perez and vice-chairman Keith Ellison represents a fundamental departure for the party from its patriotic past.

“It is a socialist party,” he told WND. “Today’s Democratic Party has completely abandoned the ‘middle ground.’ It is now a full-on ‘progressive party’ with an agenda and platform almost indistinguishable from that of the Communist Party, or Democratic Socialists of America – which incidentally openly backed Ellison in his race against Perez.

“The Democrats of today would be marching in the streets against traditional Democrats such as Harry Truman or JFK.”

As Loudon showed in his research, Congressman Keith Ellison, now second-in-command at the Democratic National Committee, has a long history of involvement with both the Communist Party and radical Islamic groups.

“Ellison is the poster boy for the red-green axis – the alliance between the communist and Islamist movements,” he said. “In his student activist days he worked with Maoists, and was active in the Nation of Islam. As a congressman he was close to the Communist Party USA – even holding fundraisers in the home of Minnesota party chairman Erwin Marquit. He has even written for the Communist Party website.

“All the while he was actively involved with several Muslim Brotherhood front groups such as CAIR and the Muslim American Society, which even paid for his pilgrimage to Mecca in 2008.”

Yet chairman Tom Perez also has a radical past.

“Tom Perez was a longtime leader of CASA de Maryland, a militant left ‘immigrants’ rights group,” Loudon told WND. “A few years ago President Hugo Chavez of Venezuela was sending one million dollars a year of his oil revenue to CASA, which was bent on keeping America’s borders wide open.”

Loudon points out the Democratic Party has not always been characterized by unquestioning support for open borders. Indeed, the American left’s sudden backing of mass immigration is fairly recent.

“Until the mid-1990s, both the AFL-CIO and the Democrats were staunchly opposed to lax border security,” explains Loudon. “Illegal immigration disproportionately hurt both the black community and their white working class base.

“However, in 1994, the Democratic Socialists of America, under John Sweeney, took over the AFL-CIO from Lane Kirkland and his supporters. The clause prohibiting communists from holding AFL-CIO office was quietly dropped. Now the AFL-CIO is completely controlled by the hard left. Orchestrated by another DSAer, Eliseo Medina, the AFL-CIO switched its policy in 2000 to open support for amnesty for illegal immigrants. The Democrats quickly followed suit.”

Loudon argues the modern Democratic Party has abandoned even the pretense of trying to help American workers. Instead, they seek to gain power by essentially replacing the current American people with a new one.

“The prize was 12 to 30 million illegals – who would vote 70 to 80 percent Democrat,” Loudon said. “This would effectively bring about a one-party state, controlled by the Dems and the communist controlled unions. The AFL-CIO and Democratic Party today represent international socialism. Damn the American worker.”

As a result, the current Democratic Party is really just an anti-white coalition. Tom Perez has a long history of anti-white views, including a declaration that white people should not be entitled to protection under the Voting Rights Act.

“The Democratic plan is simply to replace American citizens,” says Loudon. “The left wants to expand the Democratic Party voting base to create a socialist one-party state. The simplest way to do this is to flood the country with immigrants from Third World countries, who have little interest in the Constitution and are reliable Democratic voters.”

However, Loudon argues President Donald Trump can counter the Democrats’ identity politics driven strategy with policies that will help American workers of all races.

“If Donald Trump is smart, he could confound that plan by closing the borders,” Loudon said. “He should be dramatically reducing all immigration and promoting America First, low tax, high growth policies which will win over significant numbers of working class, black, Asian and Latino voters.

