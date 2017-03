(EXPRESS) – TITANIC aficionados are about to receive an unprecedented opportunity for their next holiday, to dive down to the wreckage of the famous sunken cruise ship.

A UK travel company is set to launch tours to the shipwreck of the RMS Titanic.

London-based Blue Marble Private will take groups of nine at a time, on an adventure deep under water.

Spanning a length of eight days, the pioneering journey will depart from the coast of Newfoundland, heading 370 miles to the wreckage.