(KQED) Oakland may soon launch a boycott of any company involved in designing or building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Proposals for the Trump administration’s multibillion-dollar project are due this week, and more than 600 interested vendors already have signed up on the Federal Business Opportunities website.

Oakland City Councilman Abel Guillen is sponsoring the boycott resolution that unanimously passed out of committee Tuesday. He said the wall runs counter to the city’s values.

“Tax dollars should not be used to create barriers across our borders,” Guillen said.