(WASHINGTON TIMES) Former President Obama stepped into the Obamacare repeal fight Thursday, rejecting claims that his health law is in a “death spiral” and saying it can thrive — as long as President Trump properly administers it.

“The reality is clear: America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act,” Mr. Obama said in a statement come just hours before the House is expected to take a vote to repeal the massive health law.

The former president said his law has saved nearly 100,000 lives by insisting on mammograms and vaccines as basic care, and improving hospital care.