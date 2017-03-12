Obamacare repeal: Be careful what you wish for

This week has brought attention to health care, as the focus is on repeal of the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, which is also known as Obamacare.

The new bill was “rolled out,” as they say in Washington. There are many problems with the bill coming from different angles. Neither the Democrats nor conservative Republicans, such as Sen. Rand Paul, are happy with it.

The addiction and mental health professionals are some of the most concerned of the people with whom I’ve spoken. One group, the National Council for Behavioral Health, said the following:

“The bill contains provisions that, if enacted, could devastate Americans’ mental health and addiction coverage and care. … [T]his bill pays for reforms in the commercial health care market by dramatically cutting funding from Medicaid, the single most important funder of mental health and addiction services in this country.”

For readers of this column whose eyes glaze over when you read about the bill, it has many parts to it, even if it has fewer pages than “Obamacare.” However, the main issue that concerns many mental health people is the set dollar amount for Medicaid that goes to the states. Right now, it is based on need, and it is not up to the states to determine which services they will provide.

Originally, this was change going to happen in the year 2020, but some of the more conservative members of Congress are asking that it happen in the next year. The caps on spending would be based on how much was spent in fiscal year 2016 and would be based on the category of the enrollee. In other words, the cap would be determined based on how much money was allotted for the disabled or the blind or others. This ignores basic health care trends. For instance, if a community suddenly has an uptick in disabled children (perhaps due to something such as Zika virus), then that would not be figured into the mix. If there were a sudden increase in opioid addiction and the need for treatment, then those in need would be out of luck because of the caps.

What happens in states like Ohio, which has accepted the Medicaid expansion and now would be forced to abide by caps in its spending? When I was a teen, heroin was a rare drug and costly on the street. Now, heroin is less expensive than some prescriptions. People who might need a painkiller purchase it on the street, and they often become addicted. They need treatment and care. With a cap on Medicaid, it would not be possible to treat these people.

We also have no idea what the bill would actually cost the taxpayer. Does the cost of law enforcement go up as people steal to get money for drugs because there is no money in state budgets for treatment? Without the bill being “scored” (costed out) by the Congressional Budget Office, members of Congress are voting in the dark. What are the costs of patients showing up in the nation’s emergency rooms when they don’t have health insurance to see their physicians regularly? There is also the question of eliminating all funding for Planned Parenthood.

It has been popular for Planned Parenthood to be bashed by Republicans. Although no federal money goes for abortions, Planned Parenthood provides medical care to 2.5 million people per year. Who is going to provide that care if Planned Parenthood goes away due to lack of federal funding?

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III expressed concern about the proposed bill on Thursday: “There is nothing more universally human than the stubborn truth that fortunes change. That no one among us is immune to illness or addiction or bad luck or real loss. So we fortify a system of shared protections that are deep and strong enough to catch any brother or sister who falls. Shame on those who take that protection for granted.”

This bill may be fewer pages than Obamacare and easier to read. However, we need to be careful what we wish for. Repealing Obamacare was a promise of the Trump campaign. There are certainly some needed fixes; however, ending what currently happens with Medicaid might be more costly in terms of homeless, mentally ill patients and crimes due to addictions. This bill needs time and work so we understand the ramifications of what is slated to become law.

