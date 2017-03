(Associated Press) A North Carolina police officer has been demoted after he was caught on camera telling an Uber driver he could not record a traffic stop.

Local news outlets report police records show that Wilmington police Sgt. Kenneth Becker was demoted to corporal Wednesday. The demotion costs Becker $1.38 an hour.

The incident between Becker and Uber driver Jesse Bright was recorded last month. Bright is also an attorney in Wilmington.