Ohio AG uncovers hundreds of non-U.S. citizen registered voters

(LawNewz) Maybe Donald Trump was on to something about voter fraud, at least according to an investigation in Ohio.

The result of an investigation into illegal voting conducted by Ohio Attorney General Jon Husted were revealed on Monday and it was found that hundreds of individuals (but not thousands or millions) were registered to vote, despite not being U.S. citizens. Whats more, the investigation found nearly eight dozen voted illegally in past elections.

WCMH News in Columbus obtained the results of the investigation and reports that 385 non-citizens were found to be registered to vote in the state of Ohio and up to 82 of those people actually voted illegally in at least one election in the past year.