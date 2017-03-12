Opiates by mail from China killing addicts in U.S.

(NPR) Carfentanil is an opiate 10,000 times more powerful than morphine. And since last summer, it’s been killing addicts and confounding first responders across the country.

The drug was never intended to be consumed by humans. But it has been used to kill and immobilize humans — reportedly, in assassination attempts and by Russian Special Forces in 2002. They apparently used it in aerosol form as a knockout gas to end a hostage situation. Tragically, the gas ended up killing more than 100 hostages.

“Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid. It’s of a drug class similar to fentanyl and other fentanyl analogs,” Terry Boos says.