Pamela Geller: Obama's FBI 'wanted us dead'

Pamela Geller, a free-speech activist and harsh critic of Islamic supremacism, has charged that the FBI, under Barack Obama, likely wanted her dead.

Geller, the author of “Stop the Islamization of America,” said in a radio interview that she based her assessment on a new report that the FBI apparently knew of the planned terrorist attack on the conference she held in Garland, Texas, in 2015, but did nothing to stop it.

“This is egregious. I submit to you the FBI, under the Obama administration, wanted us dead,” she said on WABC New York’s “Bernie and Sid Show.”

“I want to know why there was not a(n) (FBI) SWAT team there. I want to know why there was no one there, to repel this attack. It is shocking.”

It was in 2015, shortly before Geller was named WND Woman of the Year, when she held an art exhibit and drawing contest featuring images of Muhammad. The aim was to defend free speech by showing that Americans could not be intimidated into complying with Islamic strictures prohibiting the depiction of Muhammad.

Outside the conference hall, two jihadi gunmen showed up and started shooting, injuring a security officer before being killed by police.

WND was covering the event when the attack occurred.

This week on “60 Minutes,” reporter Anderson Cooper revealed an undercover FBI agent was tracking the two jihadists and was “on the scene prior to the commission of the act.”

The show quoted Dan Maynard, a lawyer for one of the jihadists, explaining that there was an undercover FBI agent who had been texting the jihadists messages to “Tear up Texas.”

Reported the show: “It turns out the undercover agent did more than just communicate online with (suspect) Elton Simpson. In an affidavit filed in another case the government disclosed that the FBI undercover agent had actually ‘traveled to Garland, Texas, and was present … at the event.'”

“The undercover FBI agent,” “60 Minutes” said, “was in a car directly behind Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi when they started shooting. This cell-phone photo of school security guard Bruce Joiner and police officer Greg Stevens was taken by the undercover agent seconds before the attack.”

Cooper speculated, “If this attack had gone a different way, and lots of people had been killed, would the fact that an undercover FBI agent was on the scene have become essentially a scandal?”

Geller told WND the behavior regarding the FBI agent at the scene of the crime reflected the Obama administration’s overall attitude.

“The Obama administration steadfastly pursued unreality and fantasy with regard to Islam,” she said.

Geller said the Garland attack essentially was an ISIS attack on American soil.

Geller’s on-air comments:

“To allow the attack to go off without any team in place when you had a world leader there,” she continued.

In attendance was Geert Wilders, who now leads the second-largest political party in the Netherlands and could become prime minister.

“We were targeted,” Geller said. “There was an assassination attempt and they did nothing. What did they hope was going to happen?”

Geller has been warning about the creeping influence of Islam in America and the West for years. Through her role as president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative, she has run advertisements in the public transportation systems of major American cities such as New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. She is the founder, editor and publisher of the Geller Report, a website that consolidates news from around the world on Muslim terrorism and acquiescence to Islam in Western nations.

