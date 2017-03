(SANTA CRUZ SENTINEL) BOULDER CREEK >> At the end of one of the darkest, wettest winters in memory, a bright spot has lit up the San Lorenzo Valley community in the form of an old, blind dog who went missing in the mountains for seven days.

On Feb. 24, the Cole family went to bed for the night in their home outside Boulder Creek, each believing someone else had brought in Sage, their 12-year-old labrador retriever. Alas, left to her own devices, sightless Sage wandered into the forest on that cold night and disappeared.