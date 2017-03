(KXII) — PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — The adult daughter of a Pauls Valley pastor is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy in the pastor’s house.

“It’s sickening, but sad,” one Pauls Valley resident said when she learned 30-year-old Stormy Ledbetter had been arrested accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy.

Ledbetter is the daughter of the current pastor at Pauls Valley Church of the Nazarene.