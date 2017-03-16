Pelosi's call for Obamacare success stories backfires

(Political Insider) Lawyers are known never to ask a question they don’t already know the answer to – and politicians should do the same if they want to spare themselves some embarrassment. Nancy Pelosi didn’t get that memo.

Despite all the ObamaCare horror stories we’ve heard since the day it took effect, whether it be people losing coverage, paying higher premiums, or seeing their deductibles skyrocket, Pelosi apparently was under the impression that once they passed the bill, people were happy to find out what was in it. They weren’t – which she learned when she tweeted out a request for people to tell their ObamaCare success stories, hoping she could use them as ammunition as ObamaCare’s repeal looms.