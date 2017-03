(THE HILL) Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday cast a tiebreaking vote as the Senate moves to nix an Obama-era rule that blocked states from defunding healthcare providers for political reasons.

Pence, who also serves as the president of the Senate, appeared on the floor after a procedural vote stalled at a 50-50 tie, casting the 51st vote in favor.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) joined all Democrats in voting against ending debate on the bill.