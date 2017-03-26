Pepper-spray violence erupts at pro-Trump rally

(LATIMES) — Marchers and counterprotesters clashed Saturday at a Make America Great Again gathering in Huntington Beach after an anti-President Trump protester doused marchers with pepper spray.

The anti-Trump protester, dressed in all black and wearing a mask, attacked an organizer of the event, Jennifer Sterling, and other members of the march with the irritant, causing a group of marchers to tackle the masked man, punching and kicking him.

The use of pepper spray was confirmed by California State Parks Capt. Kevin Pearsall.

The masked man was able to regain his footing and backpedaled as a group of flag-bearing marchers trailed him. He fled by jumping over the fence that separates the lot from Pacific Coast Highway but was quickly detained by California Highway Patrol officers.