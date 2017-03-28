Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 intruders

(TULSA WORLD) BROKEN ARROW — The son of a Broken Arrow-area homeowner fatally shot three masked intruders, two of whom were juveniles, during a home invasion Monday, authorities said.

Police later arrested an Oologah woman who is believed to be the getaway driver on three complaints of first-degree murder and three complaints of first-degree burglary.

The home invasion and shootings in the 9100 block of Clearview Drive were reported around 12:30 p.m. When Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found one person lying in the driveway and two others lying in the house. All three were dead.