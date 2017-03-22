Police in London shoot 'knife-wielding attacker' outside Parliament

In an outbreak of violence that has many of the hallmarks of terror, an intruder was shot on the grounds of Parliament in London on Wednesday, apparently shortly after there were reports a car drove into and hit a number of pedestrians on the nearby Westminster Bridge.

Multiple reports, including those from the Daily Mail, reported police officers shot one person on the government grounds after the attacker stabbed an officer.

“More than 10 people are said to have been hit by a car on Westminster Bridge after a vehicle described as a ‘4×4’ reportedly drove into pedestrians and cyclists,” the report said. The attack left at least three bodies visible on the grounds outside Parliament, it said.

The reports said evidence suggested a lone attacker drove across the bridge, ramming people, then crashed into a fence at Parliament.

The building was put on lockdown and Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly was escorted to a car and driven away quickly.

Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle suspended House of Commons activity and members were told to wait inside the chamber.

Multiple ambulances and police vehicles were reported on the scene.

On Twitter feed, videos showed an air ambulance landing on the scene as well as people attending a fallen victim on the bridge and the suspension of activity inside the chambers.

Witnesses said in a Fox News report that at least a dozen people were injured, and that President Trump had been briefed on the attack on one of America’s close allies.

The Mail reported the UK threat level for terrorism has been “severe” for the last two years. And the nation’s security services said its officers have prevented more than a dozen planned attacks in recent years.

Developing story …