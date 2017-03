(New Castle Chronicle) Hundreds of revellers risked their lives partying at a suspected illegal rave – in a SEWER.

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation after officers broke up a party in tunnels beneath the bridges at the mouth of the River Ouseburn on Sunday.

Around 200 people waded through filthy water for the event in the cramped tunnels which were raided at around 4am after one worried raver contacted the force over safety fears.