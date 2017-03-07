Police: WaPo employee posed as ICE agent

(FOX NEWS) A Washington Post employee was arrested last month and charged with impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent following an FBI raid, court documents show.

Itai Ozderman, 35, is accused of impersonating an ICE officer throughout Falls Church, Va., on more than one occasion, according to Montgomery County District Court documents.

Police say that he sported a bulletproof vest bearing the ICE logo and, when the FBI entered his home in Maryland bearing a search warrant, they discovered 10 weapons, including two M4-style assault rifles and a shotgun. They also found body armor and tactical vests.