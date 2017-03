(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) On a day when President Trump turned to Twitter to rip the New York Times and one of the most influential conservative caucuses in the House, a new poll found that a majority of Americans believe he is too fast to pick a fight.

Rasmussen Reports said that 57 percent view Trump as “too confrontational.” Just 6 percent think he is “too cooperative,” and 32 percent see his approach as “about right.”