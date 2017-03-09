Poll: Hillary trounced by Trump in favorability contest

This latest poll isn’t good news for Hillary Clinton.

Not on the day she scheduled her reemergence on the public stage with a speech at the Kennedy Center in Washington … not on the feminist-sponsored National Day Without Women … not on the day ADP, a global human-resources and payroll firm, reported U.S. companies adding 298,000 new jobs in President Trump’s first full month in office – 100,000 more than economists expected … not on the day Ivanka Trump’s clothing line is reporting record sales despite calls for boycotts by Trump critics … and certainly not the day following another poll showing a majority of likely New York voters not wanting Clinton to run for mayor.

The new poll by Suffolk University shows just 35 percent of registered voters continue to have a favorable view of Clinton, with 55 percent having an unfavorable opinion.

Trump, on the hand, surpasses Clinton for the first time, with the president’s favorability at 45 percent and unfavorability at 47 percent.

Based on Suffolk’s polling prior to the 2016 election, Hillary’s favorability has plunged 11 points and her unfavorability has jumped 8 points since Trump’s victory.

A report from Western Journalism noted, that “months after the election wrapped up, Clinton has yet to offer the party, nor her donors who have given over $1 billion to her cause, any sort of detailed accounting on why she lost the race.”

WND reported last week Clinton blamed her loss on her gender during a closed-door gathering on “Women’s leadership and opportunities” at Wellesley College, an elite East Coast school from which she graduated nearly five decades ago.

“You know you’re going to be subject to unfair and beside-the-point criticism,” she said in response to a question on the difficulties of women running for office.

But even the Clinton’s “woman card” has been slapped down by Democrats since her loss.

In a gender-swapping experiment conducted in January by two self-identified “liberal” professors at New York University, where actors of the opposite sex played the roles of the two candidates citing lines and copying body language and intonation, the professors and their primarily liberal audience were shocked with how hard the male version of Clinton was to admire while the female Trump “shined” in moments they recalled as the real Trump “flailing or lashing out.”

“We both thought that the inversion would confirm our liberal assumption – that no one would have accepted Trump’s behavior from a woman, and that the male Clinton would seem like the much stronger candidate,” said Professor Joe Salvatore, who specializes in plays called “ethnodramas.”

“But we kept checking in with each other and realized that this disruption – a major change in perception – was happening. I had an unsettled feeling the whole way through.”

Summing up audience responses, Salvatore said he heard a lot of “now I understand how [Trump’s win] happened.”

“There was a guy two rows in front of me who was literally holding his head in his hands, and the person with him was rubbing his back. The simplicity of Trump’s message became easier for people to hear when it was coming from a woman – that was a theme. One person said, ‘I’m just so struck by how precise Trump’s technique is.’

“Another – a musical theater composer, actually – said that Trump created ‘hummable lyrics,’ while Clinton talked a lot, and everything she was was true and factual, but there was no ‘hook’ to it. … And a lot of people were just very surprised by the way it upended their expectations about what they thought they would feel or experience.”

Clinton will be speaking Wednesday night at the Kennedy Center to mark International Women’s Day and as part of a ceremony for Vital Voices, a women’s leadership group she founded.