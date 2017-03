(AOL) President Donald Trump has seen a small, but noticeable bump in his approval ratings coming out of last week’s address to a joint session of Congress, according to the latest polls.

A Gallup survey finds that 43 percent of voters approve of Trump’s performance as president, up from 38 percent on Feb. 16. Meanwhile, 50 percent disapprove of his performance as president, down from the 56 percent who disapproved on Feb. 16.