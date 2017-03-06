Popular radio host pens scathing letter to CNN reporter

(THE HILL) — Radio host Mark Levin slammed CNN’s Brian Stelter in an open letter to the media reporter Monday, declaring his “ad hominem attacks” and “conspiracy theory” allegations were “incredible.”

The letter comes after Levin, a former chief of staff to President Reagan’s Attorney General Ed Messe, alleged Thursday that the Obama administration was responsible for wiretapping Trump Tower before the 2016 election.

Levin reiterated Sunday in an appearance on Fox News that “the evidence is overwhelming” against Obama.

“The evidence is overwhelming. This is not about President Trump’s tweeting. This is about the Obama administration spying, and the question is not whether it spied,” the constitutional scholar said on “Fox & Friends.”