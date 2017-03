(THE SUN) — A PORN star has revealed how she quit her £250,000-a-year job in the adult film industry to become a pastor.

Crystal Bassette, from Clay, New York, starred in over 100 X-rated movies during her 10-year career.

But she has turned her life around after finding God and marrying a pastor called David, 26, who she now runs a church with.

Crystal said: “I look back at my past now and you know I can’t say that I really regret anything because it has made me who I am today.”