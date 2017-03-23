Power companies push to end solar panel benefits for consumers

(Associated Press) Indiana’s influential power companies urged lawmakers on Wednesday to move forward with a bill that would sharply curtail a benefit available to solar panel owners, even though it does not pose a current threat to their bottom line.

Indiana Energy Association President Mark Maassel told a House committee that phasing out a state program that allows homeowners, schools and churches to harness the sun’s bill-lowering potential would add a “level of certainty” to the industry.

Solar power provides only about 1 percent of the country’s energy, and an even smaller percentage in Indiana. But the industry’s recent rapid growth has traditional power utilities worried that it could eventually eat away at their business.