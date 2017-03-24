'Power Rangers' promoters trying to cash in on 'gay' furor

Headlines appeared recently when the makers of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” bragged about a special “gay” moment in the film, and now the newest kids flick to claim advocacy for the LGBT agenda is the coming “Power Rangers.”

While it’s uncertain whether its promoters actually took the plunge to promote same-sex relationships, or whether they’re simply toying with a little ambiguity to cash in on the publicity, one expert says the promotion of homosexuality or other sexual behaviors in children’s TV, cartoons and movies is nothing less than indoctrination.

With the permission of their parents.

“This is obviously an attempt to mold children at a young age,” said Paul Kengor, professor of political science at Grove City College and a bestselling author.

“The goal is re-education. This isn’t a surprise.”

But he charged that parents bear responsibility.

“That said, here’s the most shocking thing about it: This radical-left effort will succeed because of the parents’ willful compliance. The writers and directors and those inserting these messages and agendas are literally banking on the parents to either shrug off or endorse the messages by taking their children to these movies regardless. And they’re being rewarded.”

He explained: “I have a good friend who runs a movie theater in a conservative, traditional, small town. He told me that he has never seen the theater as packed for showing after showing as he did for ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ These moms made a commitment to take their little girls to this movie, and nothing was going to dissuade them. Their daughters wanted the gratification, and the moms were not about to say no.

“So, in short, because of the parents’ compliance, I think you’ll see Hollywood get still more aggressive in inserting these messages and agendas. The fundamental transformation has merely just begun.”

Sign the new online petition calling for an American boycott of Disney “until it stops promoting homosexuality in children’s movies and programming.”

The newest issue came up in the Hollywood Reporter, which reported “Power Rangers” director Dean Israelite said a character is “questioning a lot about who she is.”

The report said “Power Rangers” is “breaking down a barrier no superhero movie has before.”

“The Lionsgate reboot of the ’90s children’s TV show is the first big-budget superhero movie to feature an LGBT protagonist, the Reporter said.

“During Power Rangers’ second act, there’s a scene in which the titular heroes learn that the Yellow Ranger, Trini (Becky G), is coming to terms with her sexual orientation, with one character assuming she’s having ‘boyfriend problems,’ and soon realizing that perhaps she’s actually having ‘girlfriend problems.'”

The Reporter said it’s “a small moment, but one director Dean Israelite calls ‘pivotal’ for the entire film.”

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is,” he told the publication. “She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

At MovieGuide, Ben Kayser said the movie’s promoters likely are trying to cash in on the firestorm of publicity created by the inclusion of alternative sexual lifestyles in children’s entertainment.

He wrote: “Other studios are now following suit after Disney’s successful marketing ploy to get millions of people to talk about the new BEAUTY AND THE BEAST movie by revealing a supposed ‘gay scene’ in the movie. This revelation caused an uproar by many, but didn’t seem to hurt the movie financially, as it still ended up breaking records with a $174 million opening weekend. The old phrase ‘all press is good press’ seemed to ring true for Disney, and now Lionsgate is following in their footsteps with the new POWER RANGERS reboot by revealing that one of the main characters is a lesbian.”

He added: “Last night, I attended a pre-screening of POWER RANGERS, and I was ready for this big revelation to play out on screen … except, it never happened! Yes, the character questioning Trini asks if she’s having boyfriend and girlfriend problems, but Trini never responds to him, and doesn’t confirm one way or another. The movie doesn’t feature a ‘coming out of the closet’ scene, and it doesn’t end with her suddenly dancing with another woman in the finale. ”

Kayser said, should the movie be successful enough for a franchise, he has no doubt the studio would want to cash in on the theme.

Television shows that target children already frequently include homosexual characters, such as “Supergirl” and “The Flash.”

In a Stream commentary, Michael Brown, who wrote “Outlasting the Gay Revolution: Where Homosexual Activism Is Really Going and How to Turn the Tide,” noted the spark for LGBT themes in children’s movies is Disney.

He pointed out Franklin Graham, among many others, called for a boycott.

“Should we join?” he wondered.

“For me, the issue is not whether a boycott will ‘work’ or not. … Instead, the issue is whether a boycott is right and fitting and proper.

“That is the question we need to ask ourselves: As followers of Jesus, it is right for us to boycott Disney in general or ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in particular?”

He said it’s not entirely wrong.

“After all, we’re talking about impressionable kids, and we’re all too aware of a very intentional, hardly covert, LGBT agenda in Hollywood. (As Elizabeth Taylor famously remarked, ‘If it weren’t for gays, honey, there wouldn’t be a Hollywood.’)

“Just consider how much Hollywood has already influenced our culture in terms of acceptance of LGBT activism and then ask yourself if we’re not overreacting when a children’s movie will subtly (or openly) promote homosexuality?”

The Disney company has collected a huge amount of publicity for its discussion of a “gay” scene in “Beauty.”

It even profited when mainly Muslim Malaysia first censored the movie then decided to allow it.

But there’s a significant movement that points out to parents that exposing their children to such images may be harmful.

In addition to “Beauty,” the company promotes same-sex relationship in its television show “Star vs. the Forces of Evil.”

Said Graham, CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Association: “Disney has aired a cartoon with same-sex couples kissing. It has also been announced that their new movie ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will feature a gay character in an attempt to normalize this lifestyle.

“They’re trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children – watch out! Disney has the right to make their cartoons, it’s a free country. But as Christians we also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney.”

Sign the new online petition calling for an American boycott of Disney “until it stops promoting homosexuality in children’s movies and programming.”

The movie trailer is here:

The London Daily Mail has reported on the same-sex kiss in the Disney TV show.

“In an episode of Star vs the Forces of Evil which aired on channel Disney XD a gay couple can be seen sharing a kiss for this first time in the history of the company,” the report said. “In the second series of the cartoon, protagonist Star and her friend Marco attend a concert and find themselves surrounded by kissing couples. … Among the crowd two men can be seen sharing a smooch and later in the episode two further lesbian couples are also spotted kissing.”

The Henadar Drive-in Theatre in Alabama won’t be promoting the LGBTQ agenda to children.

The owners stated: “If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That’s fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!”