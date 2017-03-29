Priceless financial tips from 'Billionaire Cab Driver' money guru

Financially savvy readers – and anyone who wants to learn more about money management – should pay close attention to the advice of WND’s newest columnist, Jody Tallal. After all, for most of his professional career, he was paid to give valuable financial advice to clients. And now Tallal will be giving weekly advice to readers for free.

Jody Tallal Jr. is a man of many talents and interests. A personal financial manager to wealthy professionals, Tallal became one of the first fee-only advisers in the 1970s. His success led to development of a money-management course to train medical professionals at Baylor Medical School, University of Tennessee Health Sciences and Tulane Medical School.

Tallal has been named an honorary citizen by several city mayors nationwide and also received the President’s Medal of Merit from former President Ronald Reagan. In 1981, he served on the Chairman’s Committee of the United States Senatorial Business Advisory Board.

Tallal’s first column, “5 questions that reveal whether you’re living in financial denial,” debuts Monday on WND.

He has also written a cutting-edge book, “Billionaire Cab Driver: Timeless Lessons for Financial Success,” offering an easy-to-read financial primer couched in a fanciful tale of success and discovery. In fact, “Billionaire Cab Driver” reveals all the secrets of personal financial planning that should have been taught to everyone in school.

“Billionaire Cab Driver: Timeless Lessons for Financial Success” is an easy-to-read financial primer from a man who revolutionized the personal financial management industry. Jody Tallal’s “Billionaire Cab Driver” offers timeless lessons for financial success, no matter your occupation, salary or personal savings.

So how did a cab driver from the small, fictitious Polynesian island of Kiki Loa become worth more than $20 billion?

That is what one of Tallal’s main characters, Dan Langston, and hundreds of other reporters, all wanted to know.

Langston won the rights from cabbie Mr. Kane to report his remarkable life story, and “Billionaire Cab Driver: Timeless Lessons for Financial Success” is the result.

Set for publication April 18 by WND Books, it’s a fantastic story in which ancient wisdom meets modern-day techniques. Billionaire cab driver Mr. Kane drives reporter Mr. Langston around the island for a full day as he explains the secrets to building personal financial independence using examples already present in nature. By the day’s conclusion, the cab driver has revealed all of the major principles necessary for building a successful personal financial plan, including:

Don’t rely on what you think you know as the whole truth; stay open to other possibilities.

Realize that profits are made on most investments when you buy them, not when you sell.

Never rely on a broker as an adviser.

Money won’t buy happiness if you are not already happy.

The rule of 72 – used to determine the amount of time for an investment to double in value.

Time management is essential for your success.

The value of using justified debt to profit from other people’s money.

Designed to create a paradigm shift in the way people think about and relate to money and the ability to use it in a way to achieve their financial dreams, “Billionaire Cab Driver: Timeless Lessons for Financial Success” is organized in a captivating parable format that makes it easy for anyone to understand how to become financially independent. Readers’ understanding of financial concepts grows a layer at a time, and by the end of the book, they enjoy a fantastic story and develop a strong, new foundation of knowledge concerning how to take charge of their financial future.

Praise for “Billionaire Cab Driver: Timeless Lessons for Financial Success”:

“It was with pleasure that I read ‘Billionaire Cab Driver: Timeless Lessons for Financial Success’ by Jody Tallal. This is a book that explains the core principals of how to accumulate wealth. However, unlike most books that seek to impart this data, Mr. Tallal’s book does it in very logical and easy-to-understand steps. When you finish the book, you will see that you can implement the data and improve your financial future.” – Steve Hayes, chairman of Americans for Tax Reform

“With 95 percent of Americans failing to provide adequately for their retirement, we all need this book. Through the interesting story of cab driver, a blueprint for financial success is laid out for the reader. I highly recommend this book to anyone who wants to jump-start their financial planning program.” – Lisa Roberts, president of Millennium Management Group, LLC’