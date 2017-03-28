Pro-lifers demand reconciliation bill to defund Planned Parenthood

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Pro-life advocates are demanding a new reconciliation bill in order to defund Planned Parenthood as soon as possible after the House failed to pass a health care bill doing just that last week.

Tom McClusky, vice president of government affairs of the March for Life, said Republicans should use reconciliation in order to avoid a Senate filibuster and potential government shutdown, as they did when an Obamacare repeal was sent to President Obama’s desk in 2015.

“We do think this is still a sound strategy,” Mr. McClusky said. “It’s a strategy that worked in the last Congress of using the reconciliation process.”