Probe George Soros

America has had a high degree of freedom because we have had law enforcement under local control. Indeed, a federally controlled police force is the hallmark of a dictatorship. But local control is being threatened.

George Soros has been a major player in pushing for federal control over America’s law enforcement. Soros is infamous for the killing and robbing of his own Jewish people while conspiring with the Nazis. He is a sociopath, and he has the experience and wealth to promote his plans in America. His orchestrated paid-for riots are just the beginning.

Federal involvement follows with federally imposed regulations and then an established federal police force. Then freedom has met its demise. An investigation of George Soros by Congress would go a long way in putting a stop to this.

So, contact your legislators in D.C. and request they sponsor a bill to investigate George Soros.

Sue Long