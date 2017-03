(Orange County Register) The community college instructor who called Trump’s election “an act of terrorism” during class was named faculty Colleague of the Year – but she turned down the honor.

Orange Coast College’s Olga Perez Stable Cox, 66, wants to avoid the national attention that hounded her after videos of her lambasting the new administration went viral in December, school officials said Wednesday.

“She didn’t want the same level of attention and scrutiny,” said Doug Bennett, Orange Coast’s executive director of college advancement.