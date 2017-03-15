Professors who are child-porn monsters

What in the world goes through the mind and heart of a child abuser? A child rapist? Or the person who collects images of children being raped and tortured and exchanges them with other viewers, mostly middle-aged white males?

Dr. Lori Handrahan has done extensive research on this subject, and what she has discovered is horrifying.

Child pornography use is rapidly escalating, and the subject matter often involves younger children and more sadistic violence.

And the media are largely ignoring it. They are too busy examining President Trump’s every hangnail.

The good news is that in recent years numerous indictments have been brought against prominent men in academia, medicine, and federal and state agencies. These men, incredibly, were able to conceal their addictions to watching innocent children be raped and tortured, hiding behind cloaks of respectability.

These were – and are – people at the top of their professions. Some have not yet been caught and locked away forever. I am hoping that changes very soon.

And think about this. If we are mystified by the seeds of radical revolution being encouraged on college campuses, this may explain some of it. Students’ favorite professors may be viewing, in their spare time, online streaming images of toddlers being raped.

It’s an epidemic of cleverly disguised monsters consorting with demons, with America’s children as their victims.

And the perpetrator list includes numerous doctors, some with Ivy League pedigrees, who have access to children. Here are just a few examples from Dr. Handrahan’s research, where she links to local media coverage (where arrests are often reported, and then media interest disappears).

Dr. Richard Keller was a pediatric endocrinologist at Boston Children’s Hospital who also taught at Harvard Medical School. He was arrested for possession of child pornography, including videos of boys in explicit sexual scenarios, material he received while medical director of the prestigious Phillips Academy, a position he had held for 19 years.

A doctor in Connecticut who was also a Boy Scout leader, Carl Koplin, was arrested with one of the largest collections of child-abuse images ever uncovered in Connecticut. He was sentenced in 2013.

Then there’s Rocco Martino, a New Jersey internist and sports medicine specialist, whose violent images of sexually abused children included a bound-and-gagged 3-year-old girl.

Never forget – this was and is someone’s child.

Martino, a graduate of Columbia and Princeton who did his residency training at Brown University, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Who will join me in saying that’s not long enough?

Then there are the college faculty. Why are college campuses so infused with fascist and inhumane ideology? Why are students at Berkeley, Middlebury and elsewhere being encouraged in harassment, bullying, sedition, revolution and violence?

Could it be that students are sometimes being taught by the worst of psychopathic deviants – criminal child abusers?

Think about what kind of human even watches child pornography: a psychopathic narcissist who has no heart – because every child pornography image out there involves a human child.

And Amnesty International should be eager to proclaim this abuse of children as acts of torture.

A child is horrifically abused once during the act that is photographed or filmed – or sometimes, live-streamed. That child is abused again when the image is distributed for perverted strangers to view.

But some of those strangers are top faculty at American universities. Praise the Lord a few have been arrested. But the sentences often seem pitifully light, and some abusers are now free again.

Dr. Handrahan’s online site provides details about 90 professors and staff arrested, with links to the local news articles and court documents. This needs to be forwarded to every university-based conservative we know – faculty, staff and students.

And it should be a “BOLO” (be on the look-out) warning: Let’s find out if there are more of these monsters we can identify for law enforcement.

Here are a few of the “stars” of this rogue’s gallery.

Justin Carroll was dean of students at Washington University in St. Louis. He was indicted this past January. Among his collection were images of boys as young as 3 subjected to anal rape. He had been at the university for 36 years.

An associate dean of the law school at University of Florida, John Patrick Shannon, was found to be part of a child-abuse and trafficking ring. He received no prison sentence in 2007 but simply house arrest followed by probation.

In the Buckeye state, where I live, a University of Cincinnati classics professor with a Ph.D. from Yale, Holt Parker, was arrested in March 2016 for possession of child pornography. He taught gender studies and published articles on sexuality, slavery and sadism.

A retired University of Cincinnati professor, Brian Meadows, was arrested last November after filming minors from a camera he set up in a Cincinnati gym.

And Dr. Christopher Pelloski, a pediatric radiation oncologist at Ohio State University and the father of 5-year-old twins, was arrested on charges of possession of child porn involving the rape of very young children. He received just a year in federal prison.

Two Wright State University faculty members, Gary Farlow, a long-time physics professor, and James Uphoff, a retired professor of early childhood education, were both recently convicted for possession of child pornography. Uphoff is a past president of far-left teachers’ union the Ohio Education Association, which is an affiliate of the National Education Association.

What can we do? Consider a donation to Dr. Lori Handrahan’s excellent work. Send the links on this research to every parent and conservative you know.

Hold your children close and carefully monitor their friends, teachers and contacts. And please email the Department of Justice to demand more attention to tracking, arrests and convictions of child sex offenders of all types.

Let’s report what we see and pray for more of these evil people to be caught.

