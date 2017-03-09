Prosecute Obama and his 'shadow government'

There once was a convention among American presidents wherein chief executives refrained from disparaging their predecessors, even if there was known enmity between them; this pertained to immediate predecessors in particular. This sort of criticism was considered gauche, if nothing else, and it just wasn’t done.

That convention was retired the moment Barack Hussein Obama took office in 2009. The first few years of his dismal excuse for a presidency consisted of innumerable instances of Obama deflecting every challenge, cynical query, or deficiency on his part with blame for the administration of George W. Bush. Obama’s “socialist mop” comment of October 2009 was one of his more notable complaints in this area.

Historically, former American presidents also refrained from establishing political infrastructures dedicated to sabotaging their successors and illicitly maintaining power.

Last week, President Donald Trump accused former President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the 2016 election season. Whether or not this actually occurred, it is certainly in keeping with the sort of machinations we’ve seen on the part of the Obama cabal. During the 2016 campaign season, we saw operatives from both the Obama camp and Hillary Clinton’s campaign engage in all manner of disruptive activities aimed at delegitimizing Donald Trump, including tactics mirroring those used by German fascists and communists in the 1930s. In recent weeks, a “shadow government” consisting of Obama surrogates who have worked to the detriment of the Trump administration has come to dominate discussions in alternative media venues.

In a sense, it has been almost amusing to hear Democratic lawmakers and prominent liberals flood press venues over the last month with calls for Trump’s impeachment and cries against totalitarianism considering their lack of concern for the abject criminality, serial treason and war crimes committed by the president they sustained for eight years. In context however, their histrionics and those of the establishment press in its support of this propaganda ought not be a complete surprise given the manifest evil of the players involved and the fact that progressives have been at this game for 100 years.

Yet the stark contrast between the hard-nosed businessman who played fair and won and those pampered socialist elites who caused the damage the businessman received a mandate to fix remains.

There once was another convention among American presidents wherein chief executives refrained from prosecuting the actions taken by their predecessors whilst in office, whether minor misfeasance or suspected high crimes and misdemeanors. Arguably, there have been outgoing administrations worthy of having their actions and policies scrutinized and perhaps even criminally prosecuted, but between the arduous work involved, the appearance of pettiness and the specter of all outgoing administrations potentially facing the intense legal inquiry of incoming administrations, it’s something that just wasn’t done.

Perhaps it is time for the Trump administration to re-evaluate this convention. If the aforementioned criminality, treason and other crimes committed by the Obama administration aren’t enough, one could argue that the direct orchestrated hostilities against the Trump administration – for which there are prosecutable statutes – is more than sufficient justification for a strong response, if not outright retaliation.

In getting to the bottom of this unfortunate wiretapping issue as well as the program of contrived hostilities against his administration, President Trump might appoint a Special Prosecutor to look into these as well as other activities in which Obama, his surrogates and support organizations were engaged since he took office in 2009. Such an individual would certainly have his hands full for the balance of Trump’s presidency, particularly if his mandate was to investigate issues like the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal and former Attorney General Eric Holder’s associated contempt of Congress charge; the trillion-dollar stimulus scam and money laundering to the benefit of unions, far-left and Islamist organizations; the militarization of government agencies (such as the Internal Revenue Service’s targeting of conservative nonprofits at the same time Obama’s own terrorist-connected brother had his nonprofit application personally fast-tracked for approval by none other than IRS official Lois Lerner); the unconstitutional aspects of Obamacare and the shady political machinations attendant to passing the health-care law; the harassment of and domestic spying on journalists and private citizens (for which there is documented evidence); the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. compound at Benghazi, Libya, for which the Obama administration spun a wholly fictitious cover-up when evidence suggested that the entire event may have been either orchestrated or sanctioned by the Obama White House; clandestine U.S. involvement in the civil war in Ukraine; U.S. involvement in the rise of the terrorist group ISIS and the facilitation of Islamist aggression in the Middle East theater; NSA spying on American citizens and our allies; the VA scandal; the super-shady Iran nuclear deal and ransom payment; the GSA scandal; taxpayer billions gifted to Solyndra and other green energy failures; and finally, the issue of Barack Obama’s identity and eligibility to serve as president, and measures that were taken to obscure related facts from the American people.

Yes, I know that this would be unprecedented, as well as opening that nasty can of worms called Attempting to Destroy the Legacy of America’s Historic First Black President, but I think that Trump is tough enough and clever enough to pull it off. Given his administrative character to date, I believe the ensuing revelations of the scope of Obama’s crimes would provide sufficient justification to the American people for pursuing this course of action.

