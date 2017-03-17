Prosecutor yanked for nixing death penalty in cop-killer case

(FOX NEWS) Florida’s governor has reassigned a case involving the killing of an Orlando police officer after a prosecutor said she would not seek the death penalty.

A spokesperson for Gov. Rick Scott said Thursday that the governor was taking State Attorney Aramis Ayala off the Markieth Loyd case after her office announced it would no longer seek the death penalty in cases.

“I am outraged and sickened by this loss of life and many families’ lives have been forever changed because of these senseless murders. These families deserve a state attorney who will aggressively prosecute Markeith Loyd to the fullest extent of the law and justice must be served,” Scott said in the statement.