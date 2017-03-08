Public erupts on N.Y. Times promoting itself as 'Truth'

As the legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield was famous for saying, “I don’t get no respect.”

And now the New York Times might understand exactly what he meant by that.

Just last month, President Donald Trump labeled the newspaper as “fake news,” along with other outlets including NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN.

And now, an advertisement currently running on Facebook fighting the “fake news” label and encouraging people to subscribe to the Times is being pummeled by the public, some of whom can barely control their laughter.

The sponsored post reads: “Truth. It needs your support. Support fact-based journalism. Subscribe to The New York Times.”

But a key feature of social media is the ability to comment on postings.

While there are a handful of positive remarks toward the Times, the vast majority take the paper to task, suggesting it reports anything but the truth.

The comments include:

Brooke Wright: “‘Support fact-based journalism.’ Hilarious.”

Tom Kelly: “Yes, the truth needs our support. A good start would be to cancel your subscription to the Tome of Lies.”

William Wehr: “New York Times: all the liberal propaganda that’s fit to print”

Bill Driscoll: “Too late. NYT and truth have been strangers for years.”

Susan Salvati: “Sorry, I found too many times misinformation or outright lies in the NYT.”

Rick Pietrzak: “While they do historically employ some of the best journalists in the field, their headlines and editorial board could do with some balance in reporting. So far I have seen absolutely zero of that.”

Matt Peters: “I’m a Liberal and I know better. You report only what is relevant to the corporate masters, The sad part is that you’re in such a bubble that you believe your own crap. Just what your editor did to Bernie as well as your purposely ignoring stories that effect impoverished people tell me you’re not the full ‘truth.'”

Kim Henry: “That is so funny, to think people like Paul Krugman in the NYT should be taken seriously. NYT is the beacon of narrative journalism.”

Michele Melrose: “NY Times and truth uttered in the same sentence?? SNORT!!”

Tim Haines: “Truth is so powerful that it doesn’t need support. What it needs is RESPECT. Take the hint.”

Barton E Cook: “Support fact based journalism, don’t look at or watch anything The New York Times pukes out.”

Jordan Warfel: “Seriously?? From the New York Times, a former newspaper! lol”

Jay Welther: “Fact based NYT = Oxymoron”

Dino Gay: “Keep trying to convince yourselves.”

Rob Johnson: “Is this a joke? Fact based? Hahaha”

Erik Walker: “Your new ad campaign is a joke, right?”

Bruce Brown: “They lost me at Truth based. Never really seen that from NYT. It’s a real truth story we are going to twist to make it fit the Democrats’ agenda.”

Kelly Aguilar: “This ad reminds me of any hotdog stand that has to tell you they’re ‘world famous.'”

Worth Andrew Cynthia: “These MEMES just keep getting funnier and funnier!!!”

Some of those supporting the Times indicated:

Barbara Schuberth: “I think the NY Times is one of the finest papers around …”

William Fielder: “Trumpers hate the NYT because it’s written above a 3rd-grade level and uses more than 4 words in a sentence. And they’re big words, the best words, tremendous words, hahahahaha.”

Teresa White Heximer: “I know this sounds barbaric and stone age, BUT I just want a paper delivered to my home that I can unfold, sit and sip coffee with and then throw into the recycling bin when I have finished with it.”

The Facebook ad for the paper comes after a high-profile spot the Times bought during this year’s Super Bowl, which proclaimed: “The truth is hard to find. The truth is hard to know. The truth is more important now than ever.”

Watch the TV ad:

Trump himself tweeted about the commercial, stating: “For first time the failing New York Times will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!”

On the heels of the president’s insult of the New York Times, the executive editor of the newspaper claimed the president’s attempts to smear the publication have actually encouraged more people to read it.

“Trump is the best thing to happen to the Times’ subscription strategy,” Dean Baquet told CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Feb. 26. “Every time he tweets, it drives subscriptions wildly.”

The Street reported last week: “By the end of this month, [the New York Times] expected to have added 500,000 new net subscribers over a six-month period, unprecedented in U.S. history, moving past its recently achieved subscriber milestone. Meanwhile, its partner in surge, the Washington Post said that January generated more subscription starts than any other month, beating what had been a record-setting November, with the Post overall seeing ‘doubled digital subscription revenue in the past 12 months, with a 75% increase in new subscribers.'”

Baquet said having Trump in the White House has injected new life into journalists who may have held a gloomy outlook for their industry.

“There was a long time when the press wondered about its place in society, the last several years as newspaper subscriptions dwindled, as particularly local newspapers worried about their future,” he said. “What’s happened in the last couple of months I have to say has been tremendous for news organizations.”

“Our mission is clearer than it’s ever been – we’re covering a dramatic revolution in government and how the country is governed, and it feels like all of the things that sort of bothered us and made us lose a little bit of confidence in the last few months have sort of gone away.”