Putin spokesman: Relations 'maybe worse' now than Cold War

(THE HILL) The relationship between the U.S. and Russia may be more antagonistic now than it was during the decades-long Cold War, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman said Friday.

Asked by ABC’s “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos if the U.S. and Russia were in a “new Cold War,” Dmitry Peskov said the current situation may be worse, blaming the U.S. for disintegrating of cooperation between the two countries.

“New Cold War? Well, maybe even worse. Maybe even worse taking into account actions of the present presidential administration in Washington,” Peskov told Stephanopoulos.