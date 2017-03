(TECHTIMES) — Does putting a cover paper on toilet seat helps from acquiring infection? Perhaps not at all, and it even makes the matter worse.

Public health experts said the practice of covering toilet seat with paper does not guarantee that germs are stopped on their track.

They believe that no one is likely to acquire infection from a toilet.

“Toilet seats are not a vehicle for the transmission of any infectious agents — you won’t catch anything,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventative medicine at Vanderbilt University, said.