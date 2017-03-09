Rabbit hole leads to 'Knights Templar' cave

(BBC News) An apparently ordinary rabbit’s hole in a farmer’s field leads to an underground sanctuary said to have been used by a medieval religious order – but is everything what it seems?

According to local legend, the Caynton Caves, near Shifnal, in Shropshire, were used by followers of the Knights Templar in the 17th Century.

Located less than a metre underground, they appear to be untouched structurally.

Their original purpose is shrouded in mystery, but Historic England, which describes the caves as a “grotto”, believes they were probably built in the late 18th or early 19th Century.

In its report, it said the caves appear to be used for “black magic rites” by modern-day visitors.