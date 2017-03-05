'Racist!' U.S. colleges infected with spreading 'victimhood' fever

The vast majority of college campuses have been liberal bastions for decades, but those politics have now morphed into a “victimhood Olympics” that threatens people not affiliated with an allegedly oppressed group and even puts the future of America in doubt.

Colleges are making headlines on a regular basis for reasons unrelated to the curricula. Efforts by minority students to rename buildings, demand safe spaces and intimidate free speech appear to be an every-day occurrence.

“There is a case of this happening at nearly every college campus,” said Daily Caller Deputy Editor Scott Greer, author of the new book “No Campus for White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education into Hateful Indoctrination.”

“You can look at pretty much any campus and there is a major microaggression that started protests,” said Greer, who contends that campus activism is essentially a competition among aggrieved minorities to prove they are the most oppressed.

“The reason why all these students are rushing to compete in this victimhood Olympics is that on college campuses there is a new moral culture arising called victimhood culture,” Greer told WND and Radio America.

“In this culture, people are not assigned status and value based on being very honorable and having a lot of accomplishments or simply the dignity that comes from being an American citizen or a human being,” he explained. “It comes from who can demonstrate they’ve been the most oppressed, who’s been the biggest victim.”

Political correctness is just the beginning. The situation on college campuses is worse than you could ever imagine – and America’s future is at stake. Don’t miss the political blockbuster of 2017 – “No Campus For White Men” by Scott Greer.

Greer said this is a sharp contrast to the typical liberalism found on campus for many years.

“Colleges have always been historically home to pretty crazy leftism, but now the angle on all these protests is very racial in nature. It’s getting more anti-white in its character as well,” he said.

Greer traces the issue back more than 50 years to the dawn of affirmative-action instituted under President John F. Kennedy. He said the policy made a lot sense at the time as many colleges and universities were blatantly slamming their doors in the faces of black applicants.

But over time, Greer said, efforts to help students based on race colored their perceptions of their own identities.

“This encourages students to think in a way that doesn’t see themselves as an American or that they’re being judged on the content of their character, but that they’re being judged on their skin color and their ethnic background,” he said.

“That encourages them to gravitate toward that identity for the rest of their four years,” Greer continued. “If they got this benefit of getting into college based on racial identity, why not carry it on for the four years and see what happens?”

However, he said the movement often pushes for special rights rather than equal rights.

“We saw [it] last week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where students are now advocating for free tuition for African-Americans and other minorities. It seems against the American character and American values, where they’re judged by the content of their character,” Greer said.

As the protesters make their demands, a common cycle plays out where college administrators initially resist the protests but ultimately cave in to the students. Greer said there are multiple reasons for the weak resolve of those leaders, starting with ideological sympathy for the protesters.

“A lot of the administrators and professors cave in because all of them believe, ‘Oh, as a white person, I inherit all these bad things from the past. Even though my ancestors weren’t even in the United States, I’m still responsible for slavery and colonialism and all these other terrible things that have happened in the past,'” Greer explained

Greer said the next problem is administrators don’t know what to do when the demands come pouring in.

“Secondly, they’re spineless because they have a very easy job,” he said. “It’s the part of the job they don’t want to deal with because it’s the most difficult. It’s a very easy job being a college administrator. You have a two-hour lunch break. You really just sit in meetings all day. It’s not a difficult job.”

Finally, he said, administrators give in because the campus liberals are the only ones in their faces.

“They’re the only pressure group they have to deal with in their job. They don’t have to deal with conservative students [complaining about not having more conservative speakers]. They don’t have to deal with it because conservative students typically ask politely and go through the proper methods. Campus leftists will barge into their office and start screaming and shouting for an hour,” Greer said.

“They have to deal with that so they just cave in.”

With liberals having a stranglehold on the vast majority of college campuses, Greer said it’s up to conservative politicians to make sure the liberal students aren’t the only voices in the ears of administrators.

“They control the purse strings,” he said. “They can demand – when administrators do something stupid like mandating white privilege courses for all students – to come before a committee hearing and explain themselves as to why they’re pushing this ridiculous and harmful ideas on students.”

Greer said reversing the trend is essential because the race-based victimhood culture on campus is no longer a fringe but the dominant culture on most campuses.

“These are very well going to be your next senators, your next judges and maybe even your next president,” Greer warned.

“It would be a terrible path for our country where we have congressmen, sitting on the House floor, competing over who is the bigger victim and determining public policy based on these silly notions. But that well could happen unless we change. This is definitely the path we’re going to go down unless something happens to change course in higher education.”

