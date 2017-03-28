Rain melts witches' spells on Trump

NEW YORK – Witches, Satanists and occultists boasted of meeting Sunday at midnight under the crescent moon in front of Trump Tower, a second time, to partake in a “mass ritual” of casting a “binding spell” on President Donald Trump.

But nature took its course with a rainstorm that, well, you might say “dampened their spirits.”

In short, they were rained out.

Perhaps not quite as permanently as a predecessor in witchcraft lore, the Wicked Witch of the West, in “Wizard of Oz,” whose demise came through a bucket of water sloshed at a burning scarecrow.

But nevertheless, a failed plan.

The idea was that they would gather at the crescent moon in front of Trump Tower with an unflattering photo of the president, a tarot card, an orange candle, a small nail and an ashtray to call on the powers of dark magic to banish Trump and his agenda from office.

There had been attempts to interest people in the event.

Someone identifying as “Peg Aloi,” or “@themediawitch,” was among those who had invited those interested to gather “Sunday 3-26 @ midnight, for a second binding spell!”

By the power of 3 times 3, as I do will, so mote it be! Join us, #witches , Sunday 3-26 @ midnight, for a second binding spell! #BindTrump pic.twitter.com/nQ4wKHI6wy — Peg Aloi (@themediawitch) March 26, 2017

“High priestess @Ghost_Lisa” had posted an image of her paraphernalia with the charge: “So that his malignant works may fail utterly. That he may do no harm.”

So that his malignant works may fail utterly. That he may do no harm. #BindTrump pic.twitter.com/UjyNvaM9lD — High Priestess (@Ghost_Lisa) March 27, 2017

Bette V. Collins explained, “In preparation for #bindtrump 3-26-17 I carved his name into a dirty old rotten carrot & bound it with string.”

In preparation for #bindtrump 3/26/17 I carved his name into a dirty old rotten carrot & bound it with string. @dylanakent #trumprussia pic.twitter.com/QDNNzgO2v0 — Bette V. Collins (@BetteVCollins) March 27, 2017

Their plan is to do a binding spell “at midnight on every waning crescent moon until he is removed from office,” wrote Michael Hughes, an organizer of the Bind Trump movement.

“This binding spell is open source, and may be modified to fit your preferred spiritual practice or magical system – the critical elements are the simultaneity of the working (midnight, EST-DC, Mar-a-Lago, and Trump Tower NYC time) and the mass energy of participants.”

They also had met a month earlier. However, what was planned for the New York City event fell short of organizers’ goals.

No one showed up.

With the exception of the New York police and a WND reporter, the streets surrounding Trump Tower were vacant at the appointed time.

Organizers of “Bind Trump” had agreed to be interviewed by WND. However, before the scheduled questions and answers, they withdrew their promise.

The movement builds on the anger among liberals who refuse to accept the 2016 presidential election results that put Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Anti-Trump occultists performed the “mass spell” against the president last month under the hashtag #BindTrump. Witches nationwide shared photos and videos on Twitter of them placing their hex on Trump.

Trump’s election victory seems to refute the power of the curses and black magic, observers noted.

But WND previously reported, when such events were discussed, Christian leaders said these kinds of spiritual threats should be taken seriously, condemned and countered.

Jan Markell of Olive Tree Ministries said the left’s open embrace of demonic imagery is revealing.

“It shows that the level of hatred against Donald Trump is generated by Satan himself,” she said. “Donald Trump is not a perfect man. But he is trying to stop the runaway freight train of evil that has existed for eight years emanating out of Washington and the Democratic Party.

“The left is mesmerized by issues that tear down and that grieve the heart of God. Donald Trump doesn’t have the power to neutralize these people and their agenda, but he is trying to make significant inroads to stop the tremendous slide to the dark side in America. He has some solid Bible-believing Christians at his side. Together they can make a huge difference and repair some of the damage done by evildoers.”

Pastor Mark Biltz of El Shaddai Ministries, author of “God’s Day Timer,” cited Deuteronomy 18:10-12 to argue those who use occult practices are an “abomination” in God’s sight, according to the Scriptures. He agreed with Markell that such practices are becoming increasingly common.

“We are living at the time of the coming of the Messiah,” he warned. “The world will be getting worse until Messiah’s return. We are to always pray for those who are our leaders. Not only should Christians pray, but they should get actively involved.”

Pastors such as Carl Gallups, author of “When the Lion Roars,” urge Christians to join the effort.

“America’s born again believers should cover President Trump in prayer,” Gallups said. “It’s obvious that the demonic realm is stirred by his presence. It’s also obvious that the antichrist agenda of the globalist community is going berserk over a Trump presidency. These are simply signs to those of us who know God’s word that President Trump is being used by the Lord in these prophetic times. Pray for him. Pray for our nation. And, then, get on with the work of the Kingdom.”

Karl Payne, the former chaplain of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and an expert in exorcism who penned “Spiritual Warfare” as a guide for Christians dealing with unseen forces, denounced those behind the spiritual attack on Trump as “so ideologically driven, they do not see straight.”

But he also warned occult forces are being increasingly normalized in popular culture through an anti-Christian media.

“It is not possible to watch major television stations, cable stations or movies without being inundated with shows and movies on the paranormal,” he said. “To think that the constant exposure to these types of shows will not have an impact on those watching them is as naïve as it is to believe people can watch and play hours of video games glorifying murder and mayhem and it not make an indelible impact on their minds.”