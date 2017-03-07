Rebutting the reparationists

As a child, we had a saying: “Ignorance is bliss, and there are a lot of blissful people out there.” I believe that observation is most applicable to those who prattle on about blacks being owed reparations and the country being built on the backs of slaves. They are blissfully ignorant of the truth.

My friend and colleague Dr. Walter E. Williams wrote an article titled, “It’s back – demand for reparations.” In the column, Dr. Williams writes: “Punishing perpetrators and compensating victims is not what reparations advocates want. They want government to compensate today’s blacks for the bondage suffered by our ancestors. But there’s a problem. Government has no resources of its very own. The only way for government to give one American a dollar is to first – through intimidation, threats and coercion – confiscate that dollar from some other American. Therefore, if anybody cares, a moral question arises. What moral principle justifies punishing a white of today to compensate a black of today for what a white of yesterday did to a black of yesterday?

“There’s another moral or fairness issue. A large percentage, if not most, of today’s Americans – be they of European, Asian, African or Latin ancestry – don’t even go back three or four generations as American citizens. Their ancestors arrived on our shores long after slavery. What standard of justice justifies their being taxed to compensate blacks for slavery? For example, in 1956, thousands of Hungarians fled the brutality of the USSR to settle in the U.S. What do Hungarians owe blacks for slavery?”

As I have said countless times, slavery was a vile and immoral practice. Ask the Israelites (if that were possible) Moses led out of Egypt. Those Israelites had been enslaved for 400 hundred years before God brought forth Moses. Go back through the annals of time and you will find that slavery as an institution has thrived and continues to do so at this very moment.

Are we to believe that free men built the pyramids or the structures of ancient civilizations, including the Roman Empire? Throughout the world up to and including this very time, slavery was used to build empires, but despite fallacious accounts to the contrary, that was not the case in America. As Dr. Williams wrote, it is a “foolish unchallenged argument that the United States became rich on the backs of free black labor. That’s nonsense that cannot be supported by fact.”

The problem is that, as Dr. Williams pointed out, “slavery doesn’t have a very good track record producing wealth.” That is, except for the examples I cite following.

Those who are big on vitriol and low on facts are prone to conveniently omit key points. They overlook (and that assumes they knew to start with) William Ellison, who was a successful Southern business owner and cotton farmer during slavery. Ellison was black and engaged in slave breeding, which was a practice most white slave owners refused to participate in. But Ellison, a black man, saw nothing wrong with it. Reparationists also ignore the fact that in Louisiana more than 3,000 freed slaves were themselves slave owners. The fact is that a large numbers of free blacks owned black slaves.

It is also conveniently overlooked that a black woman and her family owned one of the most profitable slave plantations in the history of America. They also overlook Anthony Johnson, a black man and slave holder who in 1654-55 won a court suit in Northampton, Virginia, which is believed by many to have ushered in the legalization of slavery.

Reparationists love to pontificate endlessly pursuant to how poorly the slave owners had treated slaves, and I concede that some slaves were mistreated. But I concede said point for reasons different than reparationists argue. I acknowledge same because slavery was an institution which for many slaves offered no light at the end of the tunnel – with the important exception of the slaves in the United States, which even Booker T. Washington acknowledged as being true.

They expound how the slaves were many times sold naked on the trading blocks, and how evil white men were able to shamelessly fondle the women. They lecture about slaves being separated from their families, and the family member never being seen by the family again. But, the reality is that the Africans were sold dressed as they were dressed in the jungle. Are we to believe that the Africans of that time were stripped of the Allen Edmonds shoes, Dockers, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein and Hermes purses they were running around in the jungle wearing? Or is it more likely that they were sold in the same state of dress as they were captured, i.e., naked, some wearing a loin cloth, and bare-breasted women?

I could go on but these people are not interested in facts and truth. They are singularly interested in being angry and accusatory.

