Rep. Brat reveals secret 'sweet spot' for GOP health bill passage

The House Republican health-care bill cleared another hurdle Thursday, but one of the most fiscally conservative GOP lawmakers says the bill will never pass unless it acts to immediately reduce the cost of coverage and includes repeal of Obamacare’s burdensome regulations.

The House Budget Committee approved the American Health Care Act, 19-17. Three Republicans voted against it, including Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va.

“The budget committee went forward with it, but some of the guys are getting promises that we’re going to have some fixes and some fairly significant fixes going forward,” said Brat, who believes the Republicans are heading toward disaster on their present course, largely because they don’t address health-care costs effectively.

“Both conservative and liberal think tanks and health experts agreed that the current House bill maintains the current structure of Obamacare,” Brat told WND and Radio America. “You keep the individual exchanges. You keep the individual market, and you keep the insurance regulations, so I don’t know how anyone expects the price of health care to go down.”

And without lower costs, Brat said Republicans are walking into a political buzz saw with no upside.

“That’s the big thing we have to fix, and we all want Trump to be successful. For him to be successful, we have to make those changes, or in a few years we’ll be in another death spiral,” Brat said. “It’s fairly simple. Either you lower the price of this thing so people can afford it or else you’re going to pay the price politically.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

He said the key to driving costs down lies in addressing insurance regulations, a priority President Trump has been pushing for months.

“Our leadership bill has prices going down 10 percent after three years,” Brat said. “So we’ve got price increases coming. We’ve got to make sure that does not happen. The biggest way you can prevent that is to get at the insurance regulations.”

Listen to the WND/Radio America interview with Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va.:

There’s also the issue of choosing what’s in a plan. For example, Brat notes that because of the many requirements Obamacare mandates in every approved health plan, it’s impossible for young, healthy people to buy low-cost, high-deductible catastrophic plans.

GOP leaders currently argue that market-based reforms would be included in separate legislation from the first bill, which deals mainly with taxation and mandates. That’s the third phase of replacing Obamacare. They also say regulatory repeal is not in the bill because Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price can roll those back unilaterally. That is phase two.

Brat is not impressed.

“The problem there is it’s not permanent,” he said. “We’ll have this kind of bumper pool every four years; when you switch administrations, you’ll change health care for the whole country. We want that bucket number two, that Price is going to take care of, to be put into the bill itself.”

He said allowing greater competition for coverage and including regulatory reform in the bill could salvage the legislation for many conservatives.

“I think if leadership goes forward with that and pushes it over to the Senate, that’ll get a lot of people to ‘yes.’ That could be the sweet spot,” Brat said.

How will this play out in the coming weeks? Brat said Trump is the key.

“I don’t think we’re even close to having the votes, so Trump will come in and negotiate and put his foot down on a system that he wants,” he said. “He wants to increase competition across state lines and to reduce the costs for everybody so it’s affordable. If we can get it done in a month or two, it can be signed, sealed and delivered if we can zap these insurance regulations.”

He said those components would also allow Republicans, who ran on repealing and replacing Obamacare, to make good on their promises to the American people.

“We can put [a bill] together brick by brick, but the key is you’ve got to start out with the glue. Repeal, that was the promise,” Brat said. “Then move forward from that and build a scaffolding up from there.

“You want to start with free markets and then add a safety net. You don’t want to start with socialism and then promise free markets later. That never happens,” Brat said.

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

So why haven’t these ideas been in the bill from the start?

Brat suspects quite a few GOP senators are looking to dodge controversial votes.

“The Senate has become kind of a high-noon tea society over there. They’re not taking tough votes,” Brat said. “They don’t want this bill to come over in the first place. I think they’re using that as a way to duck. Even our side uses that as a way to duck from pushing through what we have to get through.”

Brat also rejects the leadership’s argument that market reforms and regulatory repeal can’t be included in a reconciliation process. He said that’s just not true and that the Senate can simply vote to determine if a provision is tax- or budget-related.

Getting this major overhaul done and done right is a matter of political will, he said, and now is the time to demonstrate that will.

“Let’s roll the TV cameras in there,” Brat said. “Let’s put that live in front of the American people so they can see the process of their own government at work for them, and I think we’ll have a big win.”