Report: FBI Russia probe found no evidence against Trump

Daily Caller) U.S. officials say a months-long FBI counterintelligence investigation into Russian attempts to manipulate the U.S. election, did not bring up enough evidence to charge anyone criminally, according to a report from Circa.

Agents who investigated claims of computer server activity tied to Russia and then President-elect-Trump’s businesses in New York’s Trump Tower came to the conclusion that no disreputable contacts, financial transactions or encrypted communications occurred with the Russians, according to Circa.

Those in the intelligence community who spoke to the outlet appeared to be frustrated over the representation in the media of their investigation of Russia’s activities.