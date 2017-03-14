Report: Trump plans to slash funding for U.N.

(THE BLAZE) — According to multiple sources, President Donald Trump has directed the State Department to slash funding for United Nations programs by over 50 percent and to further implement massive spending cuts to other foreign aid programs such as the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The announcement, which will please many conservatives who have long complained about the liberal agenda that is often associated with U.N. aid programs, is in keeping with Trump’s promises on the campaign trail to focus additional spending on domestic infrastructure rather than foreign aid.

The actual budgetary impact of these cuts will be fairly low, relative to the overall size of federal expenditures. It is difficult to assess exactly how much the U.S. spends on United Nations activities, since appropriations for various U.N. programs are spread across multiple departments, but by most estimates, total U.S. expenditures on U.N. programs are between $5 billion and $10 billion per year.

RELATED: Sign the petition! Urge Trump to get U.S. out of U.N.