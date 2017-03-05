Republicans need to support Trump or 'find themselves out of job'

WASHINGTON – Kelli Ward, a conservative Republican U.S. Senate candidate who challenged Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., during the 2016 election, says McCain and other Republicans who continuously oppose President Trump are facing a rugged future.

“People like John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake, who oppose Donald Trump are going to find themselves out in the cold and hopefully out of a job,” Ward told WND.

“Career politicians are one of those many things that’s wrong with Washington, D.C.,” she continued. “President Trump said we need to drain the swamp. It’s going to take more than one cycle to do just that. So we need new blood in Washington, with new ideas, to push the policies forward that are going to make America great again.”

Ward, an osteopathic physician and a former Republican member of the Arizona State Senate, represented Arizona’s fifth legislative district from 2013 to 2015. She resigned from her post on Dec. 15, 2015, to focus on a U.S. Senate run against the incumbent McCain.

She was interviewed during the recent Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington.

Ward was defeated by McCain in Arizona’s 2016 Senate race but plans to run again, this time against Flake, in the 2018 race.

A vocal supporter of Trump during her unsuccessful attempt to unseat McCain last year, Ward argued that McCain continues to oppose Trump because “he’s bitter that he’s not the president.”

“He hasn’t been able to get over that fact, so he’s done things, like reach out to the Australian ambassador to try to smooth things over because he thought that Donald Trump did the wrong thing,” she said. “He’s called some military missions, our last military mission – that it wasn’t a success, not to Donald Trump, but to the media.

“And then it’s beyond the pale to go to Germany and say that this administration is in some sort of disarray.”

Trump has done more in the two months he’s been office, Ward contends, “than most presidents do the entire time they’re in office.”

“Our border is already becoming more secure, illegal immigration is becoming the crime that it really is,” she explained. “The Dow in our economy is soaring. We are going to get rid of Obamacare. All of these things are a step in the right direction to put us on the conservative path, shrink our government, lower our taxes and get personal responsibility back into action in our country.”

See the interview:

