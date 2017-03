WASHINGTON (AP) — The House steered toward a climactic vote Friday on the Republican health care overhaul, plunging ahead despite deep uncertainty over whether they had the votes to prevail in what loomed as a monumental gamble for President Donald Trump and his GOP allies in Congress.

Debate began after White House officials told fractious GOP lawmakers at a Thursday night meeting at the Capitol that Trump was finished negotiating with GOP holdouts and would move on to the rest of his agenda, win or lose.