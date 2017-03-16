Researchers: Type-2 diabetes can be cured in 4 months

(National Post) Type 2 diabetes can be reversed in just four months by cutting calories, exercising and keeping glucose under control, a trial has shown.

The trial involved creating a personalized exercise regime for each participant and reducing their calories by between 500 and 750 a day. Participants also met regularly with a nurse and dietician to track progress and continued to take medication and insulin to manage their blood sugar levels.

After just four months, 40 per cent of patients were able to stop taking their medication because their bodies had begun to produce adequate amounts of insulin again.