Restaurant tells American Legion officers to remove vests

(Associated Press) American Legion officers say they were told they weren’t permitted to wear their affiliated jackets at a Dave & Buster’s in Michigan because they showed evidence of gang affiliation.

Victor Murdock and Adrienne Brown of the American Legion Riders Post 179 out of Grandville say they were told they couldn’t wear their vests inside the Kentwood restaurant. The vests have patches of the American flag, the Prisoner of War flag and a bald eagle.

The Texas-based company said in a statement that the group was asked to remove the jackets or turn them inside out because the business’ dress code prohibits evidence of gang affiliation. Spokeswoman April Spearman said the policy was in place “to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy themselves in a fun and safe environment.”