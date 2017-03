(Radio NZ) The Whanganui River Claims Settlement Bill was passed today, giving the Whanganui River the same status as a legal person.

Te Urewera, the former national park, was granted the same status when Tuhoe settled with the Crown in 2014.

In Whanganui they have a saying: ‘Ko au te awa, ko te awa ko au’ – which translates into English as, ‘I am the river and the river is me.’

The river will now be the first in the world to have such a status – but for the iwi of the river, it recognises something they say they have always known.