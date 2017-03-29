Rockefeller's legacy: Enabling sexual revolution

Note: Mary McAlister contributed to this column.

David Rockefeller’s recentl death at age 101 merits universal attention. The founder of Standard Oil and at one time the world’s richest billionaire, establishment media celebrates his largess through philanthropic efforts of his family’s Rockefeller Foundation.

Like similar foundations run by his contemporaries, Bill Gates and George Soros, Rockefeller’s Foundation has always given financial support to “social justice” causes they themselves agree with, action some critics describe as financing government-controlled social change.

The Rockefeller Foundation has been a leader in social change since the early 1900s and pioneered many causes now furthered by Gates and Soros. The dark side of the legacy of the Rockefeller Foundation and the Rockefeller fortune is something that is not likely to be included in media accolades of David Rockefeller’s life.

Those of us whose memories predate World War II remember how Rockefeller’s Standard Oil helped Hitler’s Third Reich before and during that war. Outspoken Sen. Harry Truman, D-Mo., described the Rockefeller involvement as treason. The Chicago Tribune reported:

“Standard Oil could be scarcely regarded as an ‘American’ business … it was a hostile and dangerous agency of the enemy,’ Senate Committee Chairman Truman left the hearings snorting. ‘I think this approaches treason. … Even after we were in the war, Standard Oil of New Jersey was putting forth every effort of which it was capable to protect the control of the German government over vital war material. As Patrick Henry said: “‘If that is treason then make the most of it!” Yes, it is treason. You cannot translate it any other way.'”

The Rockefeller Foundation also gave financial aid to Germany’s Eugenics programs and later America’s two most important eugenic sexual revolutionaries: the father of the sexual revolution, Dr. Alfred Kinsey of Indiana University’s Kinsey Institute, and Margaret Sanger, the founder of abortion-on-demand and population-control agent Planned Parenthood.

In fact, PP acknowledged the Rockefeller family’s contribution to its population-control efforts by bestowing the Margaret Sanger award on David’s brother John D. Rockefeller III in 1967.

The third part of this unholy trinity of sexual revolution was Playboy’s Hugh Hefner. Hefner eagerly financed both the Kinsey Institute and Planned Parenthood in his effort as to promote mass promiscuity, which created the need for Planned Parenthood’s birth control and abortion services.

The Rockefeller Foundation was a major funding source for pedophile Kinsey. In his 1948 book, “Sexual Behavior in the Human Male,” Kinsey naturally claimed proof that children are sexual from birth and unharmed by sex with adults. He even showed his “proof” on five tables timing the alleged “orgasms” from serial sexual abuse and rapes of children as young as 2 months old. (The babies and children screamed, fainted and/or convulsed during the abuse; Kinsey, an S&M bi-homosexual pedophile, called these reactions “orgasms.”)

Buoyed by a Rockefeller Foundation financed media tsunami and a respected scientific publisher, Kinsey’s child-rape “data” were accepted as “scientific” evidence of the “true sex lives” American adults and children. Kinsey’s “fake science” was and is today taught as factual data in law and in “higher” education.

Kinsey’s book launched the pornography industry in 1954 via Hefner’s Playboy, prompted a wholesale revision of our sex offense laws through the 1955 Model Penal Code, called “virtually a Kinsey document,” legalized mass abortion and same-sex sodomy, and spawning our pedophilia and child porno-crime epidemics.

The Rockefeller Foundation proudly promotes its role in Kinsey’s research:

By 1947 Kinsey’s project was allotted $40,000 annually in RF support. At their peak Kinsey’s grants amounted to half of all RF contributions to the NRC Committee. These grants helped to fund a team of assistants who conducted, collected and analyzed thousands of interviews with men and women meant to represent a social and economic cross-section of America. Kinsey used these interviews to build a set of case histories that provided a statistical basis from which to draw conclusions about the sexual experiences of Americans.

In January 2009, Playboy listed the most influential men and women in sex from the past 55 years. No. 1? RF favorite, Al Kinsey.

Without the Rockefeller Foundation, Kinsey could not have become the household name that birthed the sexual revolution. Without Kinsey’s launching of the sexual revolution and Hefner’s success as Kinsey’s pamphleteer, Planned Parenthood would not be the multi-billion dollar abortion and birth control giant now benefiting from Rockefeller’s successors.

In 1915, the year that David Rockefeller was born, Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis testified about the dangers that could arise from powerful philanthropic organizations like the Rockefeller Foundation and their controlling special-interest influence masked as benevolence:

There develops within the State a state so powerful that the ordinary social and industrial forces existing are insufficient to cope with it. … [Their power is] inconsistent with our democratic aspirations.

Rockefeller Foundation’s sponsorship of Kinsey’s child rape-based sexual freedom agenda and its domino effect on law, society and culture, our modern child porno-criminal, pedophile and trafficking epidemics, and the eugenics-based work of Planned Parenthood, which justifies killing millions of unborn children, has certainly proven the truth of Justice Brandeis predictions.

David Rockefeller’s contribution to this bloody, destructive legacy must never be forgotten.